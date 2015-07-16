TRLPC: Jefferies jumps back to the top of LBO league tables

| NEW YORK, July 16
NEW YORK, July 16 Jefferies moved back to the
top of the U.S. leveraged buyout league tables in the second
quarter after a one quarter hiatus from the spot, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC data, as U.S. regulators' leveraged lending
guidance continues to reshape the market.
The guidelines, which were implemented in 2013 by the
Federal Reserve, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, are designed to curb
risky lending by banks that could pose a systemic risk and are
allowing unregulated lenders to pick up business from banks.
Jefferies is not overseen by these regulators and is
therefore able to lead highly leveraged loans, helping the firm
top Thomson Reuters LPC league tables for leveraged buyouts for
the second time in three quarters.
"Since the regulatory environment has shifted, Jefferies has
gotten more calls than they would have previously," said a
senior banker. "There's been an opening for them, and they have
taken advantage of it."
Leveraged buyout financing volume has been muted this year
as cash-rich corporate buyers have consistently outbid sponsors
for targets.
First half leveraged buyout financing totaled just $30.8
billion, which is down 40 percent over last year's first half
number of $51.4 billion.
Second quarter volume, in particular, was slow at just $11.4
billion, down 62 percent from $30.1 billion in the same quarter
of 2014, which allows for bigger jumps in league tables.
Jefferies served as a bookrunner on $2.3 billion worth of
deals in the second quarter, giving it a market share of 20
percent, double Morgan Stanley, the second leading bookrunner.
Among these deals was a $925 million term loan that
Jefferies led backing Veritas Capital's buyout of aircraft
engine services provider StandardAero.
"Much is being said about our momentum in leveraged finance
but it represents a small portion of the progress our investment
bank has made over the past several decades. We now have over
720 investment bankers in a dozen countries and have full
service banking, research, and distribution capabilities in
every industry vertical," said Richard Handler, chairman and CEO
of Jefferies.
TOP OF THE TABLES
Jefferies has been a bookrunner on a greater volume of
leverage buyouts than any other bank in the past three quarters
now at $5.4 billion. Barclays is next at $5 billion. In 2013,
Jefferies was ninth on the league tables for leveraged buyouts.
"In the first six months of this year Jefferies was involved
with $61 billion of M&A transactions and has raised over $29
billion of equity, over 90 percent of which was done as
bookrunner," Handler said.
"Our lending business through Jefferies Finance recently
celebrated its 11th anniversary and we have underwritten over
$60 billion of loans throughout the economic cycles over the
past 11 years for our ever increasing client base. Our
commitment to serving our corporate clients while maintaining
high quality products for our investing clients remains our top
priority," he added.
The firm is expected to continue to maintain its activity in
the third quarter. Jefferies is a bookrunner on a $1.54 billion
credit facility backing Stone Point Capital's investment in
specialty brokerage Alliant Insurance Services.
One M&A adviser said he was not surprised to see Jefferies
at the top of the league tables and that Jefferies wasn't
necessarily changing its business strategy.
"I don't really think anything has changed there except now
to get that extra leverage you have to navigate through the
regulatory stuff, which creates this opportunity for Jefferies,"
the adviser said.
ALSO RISING
Other non-regulated institutions have also been rising in
the league tables, including specialty investment bank
Macquarie.
The Australia-based bank was twelfth in the second quarter
with $281.3 million, beating out even Goldman Sachs, which was a
bookrunner on just $227.3 million of volume during the second
quarter.
After a strong first quarter when Macquarie was fifth on the
list with $1.3 billion of volume, the bank is now ninth overall
for 2015. In 2014, Macquarie was number 15 on the list and in
2013, it was number 16.
Bankers and other industry insiders have said non-regulated
banks are able to compete aggressively on middle market deals
where they can act as sole bookrunners and underwrite highly
leveraged loans without regulated banks.
Macquarie this week launched a $225 million first-lien term
loan backing Vista Equity Partners' acquisition of a majority
stake in advertising software provider Mediaocean LLC.
The financing also includes a privately placed $90 million
pre-placed second-lien loan.
The debt will put leverage at the company at 8.6 times by
the end of 2015, according to Moody's Investors Service.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said adjusted leverage is
greater than 10 times though it can be adjusted further to the
mid-7.0 times area when using anticipated cost savings.
