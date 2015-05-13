U.S. appeals court appears receptive to bond trader's fraud appeal

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 13 A federal appeals court on
Wednesday signaled a willingness to overturn part or all of the
conviction of a former Jefferies Group Inc trader accused of
defrauding investors after the financial crisis by lying about
mortgage bond prices.
In weighing Jesse Litvak's appeal in the closely watched
case, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York
expressed discomfort at adopting a standard for fraud that could
broadly limit how people transact on Wall Street, yet also not
encourage investors and traders to seek unfair advantages.
Litvak, 40, was sentenced to two years in prison following
his March 2014 conviction by a federal jury in New Haven,
Connecticut of securities fraud and defrauding the Treasury
Department's Troubled Asset Relief Program.
Prosecutors said Litvak's misrepresentations from 2009 to
2011 cheated customers, including participants in TARP's
Public-Private Investment Program, helping boost Jefferies'
profit by $2.25 million and his own pay, which he thought too
low.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Francis told a three-judge
appeals court panel that while the government was not interested
in "criminalizing making money," Litvak had crossed the line.
"This is a broker lying about facts to rip off his
customers," Francis said. "Our hope going forward is that people
would stop lying, about anything."
But the panel expressed concern about criminalizing too many
alleged misrepresentations.
"We're dealing here with big boys," Circuit Judge Barrington
Parker said. "I don't see what the limiting principle is in the
government's position that would not criminalize the back and
forth in how the market operates."
Parker and Circuit Judge Chester Straub also questioned
whether the trial judge properly excluded defense testimony from
a portfolio manager who was to discuss what investors who trade
bonds think about.
Straub also said the Treasury Department did not appear to
make specific decisions on or in response to Litvak's trades.
The defense had said this would undermine Litvak's conviction
for TARP fraud.
Litvak's lawyer Kannon Shanmugam told the panel that any
misrepresentations by his client had no material impact because
his investors would have known whether he was cheating them.
"This is not a situation in which a counterparty was
entirely reliant on Mr. Litvak's word as to the value," he said.
Still, Circuit Judge Susan Carney said misrepresentations
could matter to investors.
"It seems to me Mr. Litvak's misstatements," she said,
"would affect the price that ultimately would be paid."
A decision by the 2nd Circuit could come this year, and the
court has said the appeal raised "a substantial question of law
or fact likely to result in reversal." Litvak, a married father
of two, is free on bail.
The case could also determine the fate of bond trader
Matthew Katke, who in March pleaded guilty to cheating customers
at Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc in a similar case.
Katke may withdraw his plea if the 2nd Circuit voids Litvak's
conviction.
Jefferies, a unit of Leucadia National Corp, in
March 2014 entered a non-prosecution agreement and agreed to pay
$25 million to end U.S. probes into its supervision of Litvak
and other traders.
The case is Litvak v. U.S., 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 14-2902.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David
Ingram and Richard Chang)