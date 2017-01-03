Bond trader faces retrial as U.S. cracks down on Wall Street abuses

Jan 3 A former Jefferies Group Inc bond trader
is going back on trial in federal court in Connecticut over
whether he lied to customers about mortgage bond prices to boost
profit.
The retrial of Jesse Litvak, with jury selection set for
Wednesday and opening arguments for Thursday, comes 13 months
after a federal appeals court voided his original conviction and
two-year prison sentence.
But it gives U.S. prosecutors a fresh chance to crack down
on alleged deceptive Wall Street sales tactics in the bond
market, and could bolster cases against several other traders.
"The retrial will clear the air over whether bond traders
can increase margins by falsely representing prices, which can
distort trading and capital formation," said James Cox, a Duke
University law professor. "Whether someone relied on the
information is irrelevant to prosecutions; it's all about
whether the underlying conduct is condemnable."
C.J. Mahoney, a lawyer for Litvak, declined to comment, as
did a spokesman for U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly in Connecticut.
Litvak, who worked for Jefferies in Stamford, Connecticut,
was charged in January 2013 with misleading customers about bond
prices from 2009 to 2011.
This allegedly boosted the Leucadia National Corp
unit's profit by about $2.25 million, and his own pay.
Litvak has said his customers were sophisticated investors
who were "inherently skeptical" of what counterparties tell
them, and would have known if he were cheating them.
Convicted in March 2014, Litvak won a reprieve from the 2nd
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in December 2015.
That court threw out fraud accusations related to the
federal bailout known as the Troubled Asset Relief Program, and
said Chief Judge Janet Hall, who oversaw the trial, wrongly
excluded expert testimony for the defense.
But it ordered a retrial on 10 securities fraud counts,
saying that, despite the errors, Litvak's misrepresentations
might have mattered to customers anyway.
Hall will oversee the expected three-week retrial in the New
Haven federal court.
Litvak and his family moved to Florida in 2015. Jefferies in
March 2014 paid $25 million to settle a U.S. probe into how it
supervised traders.
Prosecutors have accused at least six other traders of
similar wrongdoing.
Former Nomura Holdings Inc traders Ross Shapiro,
Michael Gramins and Tyler Peters face a late February trial,
while former Cantor Fitzgerald trader David Demos was indicted
last month.
Meanwhile, former Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
traders Matthew Katke and Adam Siegel pleaded guilty to similar
charges. Prosecutors may call them to testify at
Litvak's retrial.
The case is U.S. v. Litvak, U.S. District Court, District of
Connecticut, No. 13-cr-00019.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom
Brown)