Ex-Jefferies trader loses bid to overturn fraud conviction

July 3 A former Jefferies Group Inc managing director has lost a bid to overturn his conviction for defrauding investors in mortgage bond trades after the financial crisis.

In a decision late Wednesday, Chief Judge Janet Hall of the U.S. District Court in New Haven, Connecticut, ruled prosecutors sufficiently proved that Jesse Litvak, 39, had lied to customers about the prices of residential mortgage-backed securities, in an effort to make more money for Jefferies and for himself.

Prosecutors had accused the trader of swindling customers such as AllianceBernstein Holding LP out of more than $2 million from 2009 to 2011 by inflating bond prices, lying about what Jefferies paid for bonds and inventing sellers.

Jurors convicted Litvak on all 15 counts he faced on March 7.

"Litvak exploited the opacity of the RMBS market to his victims' detriment and to [Jefferies'] and his own advantage," Hall wrote in a 24-page decision. "A rational jury could have concluded that, absent Litvak's lies, his victims could have negotiated a better deal with him."

Ross Garber and Patrick Smith, two of Litvak's lawyers, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

The decision cleared the way for Litvak to be sentenced on July 23. Prosecutors are seeking a nine-year prison term and a $5 million fine. Litvak, a married father of two, has said a prison term of no more than 14 months is fair.

Litvak's criminal case is the first against an individual arising from a 2009 law banning major fraud against the United States through the $700 billion federal bailout known as the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP).

Part of Litvak's fraud targeted participants in the Public-Private Investment Program (PPIP), a TARP initiative designed to invigorate a moribund mortgage debt market, prosecutors said.

In seeking a judgment of acquittal or a new trial, Litvak had argued his customers were professional money managers who knew whether the bond prices on their trades were fair. He also said his activities were immaterial to his customers' decisions, and commonplace in the industry.

Hall pointed to testimony from former customers that Litvak's lies "mattered to them" and affected the prices they paid.

As to the TARP fraud charge, Hall said there was ample evidence, including online chats, to show Litvak knew his customers were conducting transactions to help the government, including trades through the PPIP.

Jefferies, a unit of Leucadia National Corp, agreed five days after the Litvak verdict to enter a nonprosecution agreement and pay $25 million to settle criminal and civil probes into its alleged failure to properly supervise traders.

The case is U.S. v. Litvak, U.S. District Court, District of Connecticut, No. 13-cr-00019. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)