Ex-Jefferies trader sentenced to 2 years in prison in fraud case

NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 23 A former Jefferies
Group Inc managing director convicted of defrauding investors
who traded mortgage bonds through a government program
established in response to the 2008 financial crisis was
sentenced on Wednesday to two years in prison.
Jesse Litvak, 39, was convicted on March 7 on all 15 counts
he faced, including 10 counts of securities fraud and one count
of fraud under the federal bailout known as the Troubled Asset
Relief Program.
Litvak was the first person charged under a 2009 law banning
major fraud against the United States through TARP.
The married father of two was sentenced by Chief Judge Janet
Hall of the U.S. District Court in New Haven, Connecticut, who
presided over his jury trial. Hall also imposed a $1.75 million
fine.
(Writing by Noeleen Walder)