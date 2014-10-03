Ex-Jefferies trader to stay free while he appeals conviction

NEW YORK Oct 3 A federal appeals court on Friday signaled that former Jefferies Group Inc managing director Jesse Litvak has a good chance to overturn his conviction for defrauding investors in a government program established after the 2008 financial crisis.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday granted Litvak's bid to stay out of prison while he appeals his March 7 conviction, which resulted in a two-year prison term.

In a brief order, the appeals court said Litvak has raised "a substantial question of law or fact likely to result in reversal."

Litvak had been convicted on all 15 counts he faced, including 11 for fraud, for cheating investors who traded mortgage bonds. Prosecutors said those investors included participants in the Public-Private Investment Program, an initiative designed to restart the mortgage debt market. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)