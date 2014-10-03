UPDATE 1-Ex-Jefferies trader may win reversal of fraud conviction

(Adds comments, case history and citation, byline)

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK Oct 3 A federal appeals court signaled that former Jefferies Group Inc managing director Jesse Litvak has a good chance to overturn his conviction for defrauding mortgage bond investors after the 2008 financial crisis.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday granted Litvak's bid to stay out of prison while he appeals his March 7 conviction by a federal jury in New Haven, Connecticut, which resulted in a two-year prison term.

In a brief order, a three-judge appeals court panel said Litvak has raised "a substantial question of law or fact likely to result in reversal."

Litvak had been scheduled to go to prison on Nov. 5. Jefferies is a unit of Leucadia National Corp.

"We're pleased with today's ruling and look forward to presenting our arguments on appeal," Kannon Shanmugam, a partner at Williams & Connolly representing Litvak, said in an email.

Thomas Carson, a spokesman for U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly in Connecticut, declined to comment.

Litvak, a married father of two who turns 40 on Oct. 12, was the first person charged under a law banning major fraud against the United States through the federal bailout known as the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP).

Prosecutors accused him of lying to customers such as AllianceBernstein Holding LP from 2009 to 2011 about prices of mortgage-backed securities, including participants in TARP's Public-Private Investment Program, generating more than $2 million for Jefferies and boosting his own pay.

Jurors convicted Litvak on all 15 counts he faced, including 11 fraud counts.

Litvak claimed that his customers were professionals who would have known if they were overpaying. He also said he had acted in good faith, using sales tactics that were common at Jefferies and approved by his supervisors.

In court papers, Shanmugam said jurors erred in finding that Litvak's alleged misrepresentations were material, and were instructed incorrectly by Chief Judge Janet Hall of the Connecticut district court on fraudulent intent.

He also said Hall wrongly excluded expert witness testimony on materiality and good faith, and testimony that Litvak's sales tactics had been in "widespread use" at Jefferies.

On March 12, Jefferies agreed to enter a nonprosecution agreement and pay $25 million to settle U.S. criminal and civil probes into its alleged failure to supervise Litvak and other traders. It was not charged in Litvak's criminal case.

The appeal is Litvak v. U.S., 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 14-2902. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Andrew Hay)