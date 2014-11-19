Ex-Jefferies trader seeks to void TARP fraud conviction

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 18 A former managing director at
Jefferies Group Inc asked a federal appeals court on Tuesday to
overturn his conviction for defrauding mortgage bond investors
after the 2008 financial crisis.
Lawyers for Jesse Litvak made the request to the 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals in New York nearly seven weeks after
that court signaled the appeal had a good chance to succeed.
Litvak's lawyers called the case "fatally flawed," saying
the government "prosecuted Mr. Litvak for conduct that was not a
crime."
The lawyers also said Chief Judge Janet Hall of the U.S.
District Court in New Haven, Connecticut, made numerous errors
while presiding over Litvak's trial, such as excluding relevant
evidence and instructing jurors improperly. They said Litvak
deserves a reversal of his conviction or a new trial.
A spokesman for U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly in Connecticut
was not immediately available for comment.
Litvak, 40, was convicted in March on all 15 counts he faced
for allegedly lying to customers from 2009 to 2011 about prices
of mortgage-backed securities, generating more than $2 million
of profit for Jefferies and boosting his own pay.
The defendant, a married father of two, claimed his
customers were professionals who would have known if they were
overpaying, and that his tactics were common at Jefferies and
approved by his supervisors.
Litvak was the first person charged under a law banning
major fraud against the United States through the federal
bailout known as the Troubled Asset Relief Program, or TARP.
Jefferies is a unit of Leucadia National Corp.
Litvak had been scheduled to report to prison on Nov. 5 to
begin a two-year term.
The 2nd Circuit on Oct. 3 let him stay free while he
appeals, saying he had raised "a substantial question of law or
fact likely to result in reversal."
The case is Litvak v. U.S., 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 14-2902.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York. Editing by Andre
Grenon)