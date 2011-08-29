版本:
Jefferies hires BofA investment banker David Luse

NEW YORK Aug 29 Jefferies Group Inc JEF.N hired investment banker David Luse to advise private equity clients in the western United States.

Luse will be a managing director in Jefferies financial sponsors investment banking group. He was previously at Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N).

Luse will be based in Jefferies' Los Angeles office. (Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Derek Caney)

