UPDATE 1-Macquarie revives talks with Jefferies on precious metals business -sources

By Clara Denina and Josephine Mason
LONDON/NEW YORK May 1 Australia's Macquarie
Group Ltd is looking to recruit the precious metals
trading team of Jefferies Group LLC's commodities
brokerage, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Jefferies, which is owned by Leucadia National Corp,
said last month it would sell most of its Bache unit's
commodities and financial derivatives accounts to Societe
Generale.
The deal did not include its precious metals business, which
was largely built around Prudential Bache, one of the world's
oldest commodities futures brokers, for which Jefferies paid
$430 million in 2011.
The precious metals trading team includes around 15 people
in New York and just four in London, a third source said.
The sources declined to be named because they are
unauthorized to speak to the media.
"Macquarie is still looking at Jefferies' precious metals
business in London and New York," one of the two sources
familiar with the process said, adding that there had been a
meeting this week between executives at the two banks.
Macquarie had been previously named as one of the suitors
for the whole of Jefferies' commodity business, as the
Australian bank continues to expand its commodities business
while rivals retrench.
The French bank will take a limited number of Jefferies
brokers when it acquires the accounts and has this week offered
jobs to some brokers on the energy, softs, grains desks
following interviews over the past few weeks, four other sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters. These sources were also
unauthorized to speak to the media.
It will only be a small portion of the workforce in London,
New York and Singapore, which totals about 300 staff, they said.
In a statutory filing in New York on April 13 known as a
WARN notice, the U.S. bank gave notice that it will lay off 120
staff in New York as a result of the SocGen deal from July 8.
The time frame for the redundancies was until April next year.
A spokesman for Jefferies declined to comment. A
representative for Macquarie was not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Clara Denina in London and Josephine Mason in New
York; Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne and
Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Veronica Brown, Ted Botha and
Richard Chang)