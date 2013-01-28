Ex-Jefferies executive charged in mortgage securities fraud

Jan 28 A former Jefferies Group Inc
managing director has been charged with defrauding investors in
mortgage-backed securities in the wake of the 2008 financial
crisis so that he could make more money for his employer, U.S.
investigators said on Monday.
Jesse Litvak was charged with 16 criminal counts, including
11 counts of securities fraud, one count of fraud on the federal
Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP), and four counts of making
false statements to the federal government.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also filed
related civil charges against Litvak.
A lawyer for the defendant did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.