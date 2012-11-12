Leucadia to buy Jefferies

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 20
ZURICH, Feb 20 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday
Nov 12 Investment company Leucadia National Corp said it will buy Jefferies Group Inc, in a deal that values the investment bank at about $3.6 billion.
Under the agreement, Jefferies' shareholders will receive 0.81 Leucadia share for each share held.
The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of 2013.
* Amazon expects its French staff numbers to increase to 5,500 from 4,000 this year
* Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland