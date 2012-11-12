版本:
Leucadia to buy Jefferies

Nov 12 Investment company Leucadia National Corp said it will buy Jefferies Group Inc, in a deal that values the investment bank at about $3.6 billion.

Under the agreement, Jefferies' shareholders will receive 0.81 Leucadia share for each share held.

The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of 2013.

