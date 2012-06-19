UPDATE 3-Jefferies results beat as fixed income shines

* Q1 EPS $0.28 vs $0.36
* Revenue falls 2 pct
* Fixed income rev up 31 pct; investment banking down 10 pct
* Asset management fees, income from funds down 82 pct
* Shares rise 3 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
June 19 Investment bank Jefferies Group Inc's
profit beat muted Wall Street expectations, helped by a
strong performance by its fixed income business as investors
sought safety in bonds.
As the first investment bank to report earnings, Jefferies
is often viewed as an indicator for larger Wall Street banks
such as Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley.
Analysts have cut their targets on several investment banks
over the last two months due to weak equity markets and a
growing crisis in Europe.
Jefferies has been looking to expand overseas and is
reportedly planning to establish a European financing arm this
year in an effort to grab market share from rivals scaling back
corporate lending.
"In Europe, we're seeing capital markets start to take share
from the banks in terms of debt financing and that's definitely
something that is giving us some momentum in investment banking
and fixed income in that region," a company executive said in a
post-earnings conference call with analysts.
Although Jefferies' fixed income business held up well
during the quarter, its investment banking and asset management
business failed to live up to the expectations.
Fixed income revenue rose 31 percent to $293 million, while
investment banking revenue fell 10 percent to $297 million.
(For a Breakingviews column on Jefferies )
The midsized investment bank earned $63.5 million, or 28
cents per share, compared with $80.6 million, or 36 cents per
share, a year earlier. Revenue fell 2 percent to $711 million.
Excluding items related to its acquisition of historic
British stockbroker Hoare Govett from Royal Bank of Scotland
and other items, the company earned 31 cents per share.
Analysts had expected the company to earn 28 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"It's earnings won't really see any momentum on the upside
till the fall, because it will be unable to outperform the weak
markets," said Richard Bove, analyst with Rochdale Securities.
Jefferies shares had come under intense pressure after
brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd filed for bankruptcy
in October 2011 as investors worried that Jefferies might have
similar troubles.
The company has since taken steps to boost investor
confidence by selling billions of dollars worth of Greek, Irish,
Italian, Portuguese and Spanish debt in a matter of days.
Shares of the New-York based company, which have fallen
about 6 percent since the beginning of the year, rose 3 percent
to $13.53 on Tuesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.