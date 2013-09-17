UPDATE 1-Jefferies profit plunges as fixed-income business slumps

* Third-quarter profit falls 83 pct
* Revenue declines 30 pct
* Fixed-income unit revenue slides 85 pct
* Investment banking revenue up 23 pct
Sept 17 Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC,
part of Leucadia National Corp, reported an 83 percent
drop in quarterly profit as revenue in its fixed-income business
fell sharply.
Net earnings fell to $11.7 million for the third quarter
ended Aug. 31 from $70.2 million a year earlier.
Revenue from fixed-income business fell about 85 percent to
$33.1 million, while total revenue fell 30 percent to $517
million.
"We experienced a very challenging summer in our fixed
income businesses due to the rising rate environment, spread
widening, redemptions experienced by our client base which
heavily muted trading, and related mark-to-market write downs
within our inventory," Jefferies Chief Executive Richard
Handler said in a statement.
Yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury has risen to a two-year high
as investors await a decision from the Federal Reserve on a
possible reduction of its bond-purchase stimulus and clues on
how it might manage short-term interest rates.
Investment banking revenue at Jefferies rose 23 percent to
$319 million, signaling an improvement in deal-making activity
during the quarter.
Jefferies, which kicks off the reporting season for
investment banks, is often viewed as an indicator of performance
at Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs Group and
Morgan Stanley.
Jefferies marked down its investment of $16 million in
Knight Capital, reflecting a fall in the company's stock price.
Shares of Leucadia were up marginally at $28.40 in afternoon
trade on the New York Stock Exchange.