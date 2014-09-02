版本:
2014年 9月 3日

Jefferies reports preliminary Q3 profit of $82 mln

Sept 2 Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC, owned by Leucadia National Corp, reported preliminary net profit of $82 million for the third quarter, helped by higher investment banking revenues.

Total net revenue was $835 million, largely helped by investment banking revenue of $461 million, in the three months ended Aug. 31, Jefferies said.

The results for the year earlier period were not provided.

The preliminary results were being released in light of the Leucadia's investor meeting on Sept. 3 and final results are expected on Sept. 16, Jefferies said.

