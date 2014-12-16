Jefferies reports loss, seeks options for brokerage unit

Dec 16 Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC,
owned by Leucadia National Corp, reported a quarterly
loss and said it was exploring strategic alternatives for its
futures-brokerage unit.
Net loss attributable to the company was $92.4 million for
the fourth quarter ended Nov. 30, compared with a profit of
$109.9 million a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.
Net revenue fell about 43 percent to $537.6 million.
"As a result of the growth and margin challenges we have
recently faced in the Bache business we acquired in mid-2011, we
are pursuing strategic alternatives for this business, and
discussions with third parties in this regard are already
underway," Jefferies Chief Executive Richard Handler said in a
statement.
