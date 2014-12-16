UPDATE 2-Jefferies in talks to sell futures business

(Adds background)
Dec 16 Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC,
owned by Leucadia National Corp, said it was in talks to
sell its commodities and financial derivatives brokerage, which
has been struggling with high costs and falling fees.
Jefferies, which also reported a fourth-quarter loss, is the
latest bank to retreat from the commodities futures market as
stricter regulation increases costs and intense competition and
a decline in fees squeeze profit margins.
Brokers, which make money clearing and executing trades for
clients ranging from commercial hedgers to hedge funds, have
also been hit by the rise of electronic trading, which allows
customers to execute trades on their own screens.
Jefferies' move reverses a push into commodities that
started with its $430 million purchase of the more than 130-year
old business, formerly known as Prudential Bache, in 2011.
"As a result of the growth and margin challenges we have
recently faced in the Bache business ... we are pursuing
strategic alternatives for this business," Jefferies Chief
Executive Richard Handler said in a statement on Tuesday.
Commodities trading has become tougher this year as the
market has fallen out of favor with investors who have been
betting on strong growth from China for raw materials such as
copper and crude oil.
Newedge, one of the world's top commodities brokerages, cut
jobs in its London, New York and Chicago financial derivatives
teams last week. ICAP, another commodities brokerage, is exiting
base metals broking business at the end of the year.
WEAK RESULTS
Jefferies' investment banking revenue fell 24 percent to
$316 million the fourth quarter ended Nov. 30 due to lackluster
fixed income trading in a tepid trading environment.
Revenue in its fixed income business dropped 73 percent to
$61 million.
Net loss attributable to the company was $92.4 million for
the quarter, compared with a profit of $109.9 million a year
earlier, the company said on Tuesday.
Jefferies wrote down $52 million in goodwill and $8 million
of the intangible assets that were allocated to the Bache
business when the company was bought by Leucadia in 2013.
Leucadia, which models itself on Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc, bought Jefferies for $2.76 billion in
stock.
Excluding Bache, Jefferies' would have posted an adjusted
net profit of $19 million.
Net revenue fell about 43 percent to $537.6 million.
Jefferies, the first of the investment banks to report
quarterly results, is often viewed as an indicator of the
performance of other Wall Street banks.
Leucadia's shares were down 0.8 percent at $21.40 in late
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru and Josephine Mason
in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)