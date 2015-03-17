Jefferies profit falls 90 pct on lower fixed income revenue

BRIEF-United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet
* United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet Further company coverage:
March 17 Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC, owned by Leucadia National Corp, reported a 90 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by lower revenue from its fixed income and investment banking businesses.
Net earnings attributable to Jefferies plunged to $11.7 million in the first quarter ended Feb. 28, from $112.4 million a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet Further company coverage:
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi