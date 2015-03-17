UPDATE 2-Jefferies profit plunges on lower fixed income revenue

BRIEF-Questerre announces offering of common shares
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds Breakingviews link, updates stock price)
March 17 Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC, owned by Leucadia National Corp, reported a 90 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by lower revenue from bond trading and investment banking businesses.
Net earnings attributable to Jefferies plunged to $11.7 million in the first quarter ended Feb. 28, from $112.4 million a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.
"We experienced a slow first quarter due to a tepid fixed income trading market and fewer new issues in leveraged finance capital markets," the company's top executives said.
Revenue in the fixed income business dropped 56 percent to about $126 million. Bond markets globally have been volatile due to plunging oil prices and worries about Greece.
Revenue from the investment banking business fell 34 percent to about $272 million due to a big drop in bond issuance.
The company's net revenue fell 34 percent to $591.7 million.
Jefferies, which kicks off the reporting season for investment banks, is often viewed as an indicator of the performance of Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley.
Shares of Leucadia fell 3.15 percent to $23.03 shortly after midday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi
* Xiaomi Vice President Hugo Barra on a Facebook post - Says he's leaving the company