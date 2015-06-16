UPDATE 1-Dip in bond trading revenue hurts Jefferies' 2nd-qtr profit

(Adds details, shares)
June 16 Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC,
owned by Leucadia National Corp, reported a 2.5 percent
fall in quarterly profit as a prolonged slump in its bond
trading business more than offset a rise in investment banking
revenue.
Jefferies, which kicks off the reporting season for
investment banks, is often viewed as an indicator of the
performance of Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and Morgan Stanley.
Net earnings attributable to Jefferies fell to $59.8 million
in the second quarter ended May 31, from $61.3 million a year
earlier.
Total non-interest expenses rose 13.3 percent to $706.8
million, driven mainly by higher compensation benefits.
Fixed income revenue fell by about 30 percent to $153.4
million in the quarter, the company said. Revenue at the
business fell by 90 percent last quarter.
Investment banking revenue rose 22 percent to $404.3
million, the company said.
Leucadia's shares were down 0.2 percent at $23.97 en early
trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Simon Jennings)