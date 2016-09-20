UPDATE 2-Jefferies 3rd-quarter profit boosted by jump in trading revenue

(Adds details, background)
By Sudarshan Varadhan and Olivia Oran
Sept 20 Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC on
Tuesday reported a jump in third-quarter profit, driven by
strong revenue in its fixed income trading business.
Net earnings rose to $41.2 million in the three months ended
Aug. 31, from $2.1 million a year earlier.
The bank posted fixed-income trading revenue of $195.3
million, compared with a negative $18.2 million a year earlier.
Jefferies, a unit of Leucadia National Corp, kicks
off the reporting season for investment banks and is often
viewed as an indicator of the performance of Wall Street banks.
"Aside from a volatile two week period following the
unexpected outcome of the UK 'Brexit' referendum in June, fixed
income and equity secondary market conditions remained
reasonably steady for much of the third quarter," Chief
Executive Officer Rich Handler said in a statement.
Overall trading revenue soared about 86 percent to $343.6
million.
However, revenue from investment banking fell 24.3 percent
to $294.9 million, down for the third straight quarter hurt by
fewer initial public offerings.
There were 55 IPOs in the United States this year as of
Sept. 15, down 64 percent from a year earlier, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Jefferies said revenue from advising on mergers and
acquisitions was "solid" and that its backlog for the four
quarter was the highest it has been all year.
