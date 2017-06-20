REFILE-U.S. investment bank Jefferies' profit rises 29 pct

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 U.S. investment bank Jefferies Group LLC reported a 29.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong revenue from its investment banking business.
Net income attributable to Jefferies Group rose to $69.8 million in the second quarter ended May 31, from $53.9 million a year earlier.
Investment banking revenue jumped 39 percent to $351.9 million.
New York-based Jefferies, a unit of Leucadia National Corp , traditionally kicks off the earnings reporting season for investment banks, and its results are viewed as an indicator of how big Wall Street banks are performing. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.