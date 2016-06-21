UPDATE 1-Jefferies says trading conditions have normalized in recent months

(Adds background, recasts lead, headline)

By Richa Naidu and Olivia Oran

June 21 Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC said on Tuesday its quarterly results had returned to a more normal level, as stock and bond trading conditions improved.

Jefferies, a unit of Leucadia National Corp, said overall trading revenue rose around 21 percent to $462 million in the fiscal second quarter ended May 31, as markets have stabilized in the last several months after a challenging start to the year.

The bank reported a 9.9 percent decline in profit during the quarter, as fees from underwriting stocks and bonds remained depressed.

Jefferies kicks off the reporting season for Wall Street banks and is often viewed as an indicator of their trading performance.

Revenue from fixed-income trading jumped 55.4 percent to $238 million in the quarter.

The results were a significant improvement from the fiscal first quarter, in which Jefferies reported a loss as bond trading revenue plunged.

"Virtually all our fixed income business lines across all regions delivering improved performance," Chief Executive Officer Rich Handler said in a statement.

Net earnings attributable to Jefferies slipped to $53.9 million in the fiscal second quarter from $59.8 million a year earlier.

Revenue from investment banking slumped 37.4 percent to $253 million. The unit accounted for just over half of Jefferies' net revenue a year earlier.

Handler said the firm's third-quarter investment banking backlog was "showing encouraging improvement."

(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Chris Reese)