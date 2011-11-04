UPDATE 2-Jefferies shares move higher on Europe disclosures

* Bank discloses specifics on Europe sovereign exposure

By Lauren Tara LaCapra

Nov 4 Shares of Jefferies Group Inc JEF.N turned positive on Friday afternoon as the investment bank took the unusual step of disclosing its specific positions in European sovereign debt in an effort to fight what CEO Richard Handler called "rumors, misinformation and misplaced concerns."

Jefferies shares were up 4.7 percent at $12.57 on Friday afternoon after falling as much as 7.4 percent earlier in the day.

In early afternoon, the bank released data on its positions in sovereign risk of Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece and Spain "as of a few minutes ago," showing a total net short position of $9 million.

Jefferies had exited all positions related to Greece and offset its $2.5 billion worth of bond holdings and cash related to the other countries with $2.4 billion in short positions and futures that will profit as the health of Italian, Spanish, Irish and Portuguese debt declines.

"These are fragile times in the financial market and we decided the only way to conclusively dispel rumors, misinformation and misplaced concerns is with unprecedented transparency about internal information that is rarely, if ever, publicly disclosed," Handler said in a statement.

At the close of business on Friday, Jefferies planned to release data on the specific bonds it holds in its portfolio, he said.

It was the third straight day of battle for Jefferies, whose top executives have sought to distance the firm from felled competitor MF Global Holdings Ltd MFGLQ.PK, which filed for bankruptcy on Monday.

MF Global's disclosure of $6.3 billion worth of sovereign debt from Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain, combined with a heavy reliance on overnight loans crippled its ability to fund itself and retain clients.

On Wednesday, ratings agency Egan Jones downgraded Jefferies, saying the bank is also too highly leveraged with a heavy reliance on short-term debt. After that move, Jefferies shares fell as much as 20 percent on Thursday, and were briefly halted, before closing down 2 percent at $12.01.

Other analysts defended Jefferies' risk management and funding stream as superior to MF Global's, pointing out that Jefferies does not take the kind of proprietary bets that felled MF Global, and that it has less leverage and more of its funding in more secure, longer-term debt.

But they also sounded a note of caution about the ripple effects that MF Global's failure could have on other small and medium-sized Wall Street peers.

On Friday morning, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Lauren Smith cut her price target on Jefferies to $17 from $22, saying stricter regulation of its leverage and funding could meaningfully reduce earnings.

Smith ran a scenario to quantify the impact of Jefferies shifting its funding and leverage to a model more like those used by Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N).

Smith said such a move would raise Jefferies' interest costs by $350 million per year and lower its earnings by 50 cents per share -- more than one-third of its estimated earnings for 2012, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We believe the continued overhang of increased regulatory oversight and the speculation for the potential negative impact on EPS could limit a recovery in the stock price," said Smith.

Smith predicted Jefferies shares will trade in line with larger and more tightly regulated Wall Street rivals for the near term.

Her new $17 price target for Jefferies represents 122 percent of tangible book value. Morgan Stanley trades at 54 percent of its Sept. 30 tangible book value, while Goldman trades at 89 percent of tangible book value. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis, Steve Orlofsky and Tim Dobbyn)