版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 15:02 BJT

S. Korea's Jeju Air to buy 3 Boeing planes for $291 mln

SEOUL Aug 16 South Korea's Jeju Air said on Tuesday it planned to buy three B737-800 planes from U.S. Boeing for 317 billion won ($291 million) by October 2018 to ensure stable supplies of planes. ($1=1,089.6200 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐