Doors and windows maker Jeld-Wen working on potential IPO - WSJ

Aug 3 Jeld-Wen Holding Inc, a maker of doors and
windows, is working on a potential initial public offering that
would value the business at as much as $4 billion, the Wall
Street Journal reported.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company is working with
banks, including Barclays PLC and Credit Suisse Group AG, on the
possible offering, which could raise around $600 million, the
report said on Monday. (on.wsj.com/1OL55Um)
Jeld-Wen is controlled by Canadian private equity firm Onex
Corp and employs about 20,000 people.
The company has manufacturing and distribution locations in
the United States and in more than 20 countries.
Onex had invested $871 million in Jeld-Wen for a 58 percent
stake in 2011.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)