Doors and windows maker Jeld-Wen files for IPO

June 1 Jeld-Wen Holding Inc, a maker of doors and windows, filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, and J.P. Morgan were underwriting the IPO.

Jeld-Wen is controlled by Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Richa Naidu)