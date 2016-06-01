Doors and windows maker Jeld-Wen files for IPO

June 1 Jeld-Wen Holding Inc, a maker of doors
and windows, filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday to raise up
to $100 million in an initial public offering of its common
stock.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company told the U.S
Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus
that Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, and J.P. Morgan were
underwriting the IPO.
Jeld-Wen is controlled by Canadian private equity firm Onex
Corp.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
