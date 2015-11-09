AIRSHOW-Jet Airways to order 75 Boeing 737 max - sources

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
DUBAI Nov 9 Indian carrier Jet Airways will order 75 Boeing 737 max aircraft, sources at the Dubai Airshow said on Monday.
The orders were already in the published Boeing order books as an unidentified customer, but had not previously been attributed to Jet.
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.