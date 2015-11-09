版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 9日 星期一

AIRSHOW-Jet Airways to order 75 Boeing 737 max - sources

DUBAI Nov 9 Indian carrier Jet Airways will order 75 Boeing 737 max aircraft, sources at the Dubai Airshow said on Monday.

The orders were already in the published Boeing order books as an unidentified customer, but had not previously been attributed to Jet.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by William Maclean)

