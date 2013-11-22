China's CAO hires ex-Morgan Stanley consultant for its US firm

SINGAPORE Nov 22 China Aviation Oil (CAO) , Asia's top jet fuel buyer, has recruited Randall Chin as a vice president for supply and trading to spearhead its trading business in its Los Angeles office, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Prior to joining CAO, Chin was a consultant with Morgan Stanley's commodities group based in Singapore.

CAO confirmed that it is building up its team at its U.S. subsidiary firm and that one trader will be joining NAFCO (North American Fuel Corp) in January 2014. It declined to disclose further details.

"In line with CAO's strategic goal to establish a global trading network, CAO will be expanding our footprint in the West Coast through aviation marketing and trading activities," the company said. "The emphasis will still be on jet fuel and aviation marketing in the U.S."

The Singapore-listed company is also starting a London office between the end of 2013 and early 2014.

While its strength lies in jet fuel, CAO had previously said it aims to expand into other oil products as sales growth of jet fuel in China slows.