Jet raises $140 mln from Bain, Google Ventures and others

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 11 Jet, the startup founded
by former Amazon.com Inc executive Marc Lore that hopes
to change the way consumers shop online, has raised $140 million
in its latest funding round, led by Bain Capital Ventures.
The company said on Wednesday other investors that
participated in the funding round included Google Ventures,
Accel Partners, Coatue, General Catalyst, Goldman Sachs and
Temasek.
Jet will launch its service, which among other things
promises to pass on all savings from shipping and packaging to
consumers, this spring.
