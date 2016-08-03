Wal-Mart in talks to buy online retailer Jet.com-WSJ

BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
Aug 3 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in talks to buy online retailer Jet.com, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
It was not clear how much Wal-Mart would pay, but Jet.com could be worth as much as $3 billion, the WSJ said. (on.wsj.com/2b2FbPz)
Marc Lore launched Jet.com in July last year, promising big discounts in exchange for members placing large orders and paying an annual fee.
Jet.com, considered a close competitor to Amazon.com Inc and Wal-Mart, was not available for comment.
Lore in 2010 sold his diapers-to-soap e-commerce firm Quidsi to Amazon for $540 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Financial technology vendor Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from young companies in the sector heats up.
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.