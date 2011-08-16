Jetstar CEO: new Japan budget-carrier fares to be 40 pct cheaper

Israel's Delek agrees to buy Canada's Ithaca Energy
Feb 6 Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in Canadian oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own in an agreed takeover bid.
TOKYO Aug 16 Qantas Airways Ltd unit Jetstar Airways CEO Bruce Buchanan said on Tuesday that fares on a new Japanese carrier it plans to set up with Japan Airlines and Mitsubishi Corp will be 40 percent cheaper than existing fares.
Australia's Qantas plans to set up two new airlines, under its restructuring plan: a premium Asian airline and a Japanese budget carrier. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
Feb 6 Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in Canadian oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own in an agreed takeover bid.
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
DUBAI, Feb 6 Most stock markets in the Gulf moved little in early trade on Monday because of flat global equity markets and crude oil prices, but Dubai outperformed on the back of advances in mid-to-large sized companies.