BRIEF-India's Jet Airways says board approves issue of 27.3 mln shares to Etihad

UPDATE 1-Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
Nov 20 Jet Airways (India) Ltd : * Says board approves issue and allotment of 27.3 million shares at 754.7361607
rupees a share to Etihad on preferential basis * Rpt-jet airways says board approves issue and allotment of 27.3 mln shares at
754.7361607 rupees a share to etihad on preferential basis * Says board approves appointment of two Etihad nominees to the co's board of
directors * Source text:* Further company coverage
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.