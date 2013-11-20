BRIEF-India's Jet Airways says board approves issue of 27.3 mln shares to Etihad

Nov 20 Jet Airways (India) Ltd : * Says board approves issue and allotment of 27.3 million shares at 754.7361607

directors * Source text:* Further company coverage