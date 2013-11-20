版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-India's Jet Airways says board approves issue of 27.3 mln shares to Etihad

Nov 20 Jet Airways (India) Ltd : * Says board approves issue and allotment of 27.3 million shares at 754.7361607

rupees a share to Etihad on preferential basis * Rpt-jet airways says board approves issue and allotment of 27.3 mln shares at

754.7361607 rupees a share to etihad on preferential basis * Says board approves appointment of two Etihad nominees to the co's board of

directors * Source text:* Further company coverage
