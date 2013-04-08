版本:
2013年 4月 9日 星期二 01:51 BJT

JetBlue Airways will get first U.S.-made Airbus jet, CEO says

MOBILE, Ala., April 8 JetBlue Airways Corp Chief Executive Dave Barger said on Tuesday that his airline will receive the first U.S.-assembled Airbus jet, which will roll off the assembly line in 2016.

Barger spoke at a groundbreaking for a new, $600 million factory of EADS' Airbus unit in Mobile, Alabama. The plant is expected to create 1,000 jobs, and bolster U.S. spending by Airbus, which already spends $13 billion with U.S. suppliers.
