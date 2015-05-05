JetBlue Airways and Amazon.com agree to stream media in-flight

May 5 JetBlue Airways Corp and
Amazon.com Inc have agreed to stream television, movies
and music from the Internet retailer in-flight, broadening
travelers' entertainment options, the companies said Tuesday.
The service will be available on a majority of JetBlue's
aircraft this year via the airline's free Wifi, so passengers
can use their laptops and mobile devices.
Travelers can rent or buy titles from Amazon, or stream
content at no extra cost if they are Amazon Prime members. The
companies did not disclose the commercial terms of the
agreement.
"This is the most comprehensive offering of entertainment
content for any airline anywhere in the world," said Henry
Harteveldt, a founder of the travel-focused Atmosphere Research
Group. He said most competitors don't have Wifi fast enough to
support video-streaming and instead rely on fixed media
libraries.
The companies appear to be forging a "very close"
relationship, he said, and Amazon might pay JetBlue to help keep
the airline's Wifi free so that passengers can buy from the
retailer.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Grant
McCool)