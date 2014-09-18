UPDATE 2-JetBlue names former British Airways exec CEO, shares rise

(Adds comment from new CEO, background)
By Jeffrey Dastin
Sept 18 JetBlue Airways on Thursday
named Robin Hayes, its current president and a former British
Airways executive, to succeed Dave Barger as chief executive,
sending the airline's shares up in after-market trading.
Analysts had widely expected the appointment, which takes
effect Feb. 16, 2015, because Barger's contract was to expire
that month.
They also anticipated that the New York-based airline will
introduce checked baggage fees and other changes, in step with
competitors in the industry.
Cowen and Co said last month that it expects JetBlue to
outperform the market under new management and increased its
price target for the airline's shares to $15 from $10.
"JetBlue has struggled with their hybrid model catering to
the business (traveler) and the leisure traveler," Cowen wrote
in a note. "We believe a management change would lead to a
change in philosophy and likely morph the model similar to one
of Spirit Airlines, although not as extreme."
The note suggested JetBlue might benefit from adding seats
in economy class. The airline does not charge customers for
their first checked bag either, as many competitors do.
Hayes came to JetBlue after 19 years at British Airways,
where he oversaw the carrier's operation in the Americas, among
other things. He then served as JetBlue's executive vice
president and chief commercial officer from 2008 until becoming
its president last year.
On Thursday, he promised to preserve JetBlue's culture,
although he did not shed light on the company's strategy.
"We will continue to expand our network in underserved
markets and roll out new products that enhance the JetBlue
Experience and create value for our shareholders," Hayes said in
a press release.
Founded in 1999, JetBlue began flying in 2000 with the idea
of breaking the low-cost carrier mold by offering leisure
travelers and business travelers a better deal than budget
rivals. It offered amenities such as free in-seat entertainment,
wifi and snacks, and power outlets at every seat. Last year it
introduced a business class service with lie-flat beds on
trans-U.S. routes.
JetBlue sought to keep operating costs and ticket prices low
by flying a single aircraft type, Airbus A320s. It won
passengers from the larger, legacy airlines that had higher
costs. But after those companies lowered costs by streamlining
and reorganizing in bankruptcy, JetBlue's cost advantage
diminished.
It is now introducing larger A321 jets to try to regain some
cost advantage, and it added smaller Embraer jets for regional
routes. Analysts have criticized its relatively low
profitability and suggested it would need to charge fees as its
low-cost competitors have, something Barger had resisted.
The announcement Thursday dispelled any uncertainty about
the company's future executive. JetBlue shares were up 4.6
percent after the bell at $11.85.
