UPDATE 1-JetBlue Airways says expects 2nd qtr unit revenue rise

By Jeffrey Dastin
June 10 JetBlue Airways Corp said on
Wednesday it expects passenger unit revenue to rise in the
second quarter, in contrast to its peers that expect a drop.
The New York-based airline said it expects passenger revenue
per available seat mile, which measures sales relative to the
capacity and distance of flights, to increase between 0.5
percent and 1.5 percent in the second quarter compared to a year
earlier.
Its peers have lowered their forecasts for unit revenue as
the U.S. airline industry grapples with large capacity growth in
certain cities. U.S. airline stocks have sold off in the past
month amid investor concern that the growing supply outstrips
demand and could lead to price wars.
JetBlue reported greater growth for the month of April, when
passenger unit revenue grew about 4 percent, thanks to demand
during an elongated school holiday. In May that metric grew just
1 percent compared to a year earlier, the airline said.
JetBlue's shares fell almost a percent in after-hours
electronic trading.
Delta Air Lines Inc and United Continental Holdings
Inc have said U.S. tickets booked near customers' travel
dates have yielded less money per mile in the quarter than they
expected.
Delta along with Southwest Airlines Co now forecast
a 4 to 5 percent drop in unit revenue. Both carriers have hinted
at rolling back their plans for domestic capacity growth this
year, which would boost unit revenue.
United expects the metric to fall 5 percent to 6 percent,
and American Airlines Group Inc expects it to fall 6
percent to 8 percent.
