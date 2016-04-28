JetBlue to launch NY LaGuardia-Boston flights to win business travelers

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 JetBlue Airways Corp said Thursday that it will start six round-trip flights per weekday between New York's space-constrained LaGuardia airport and Boston, in a bid to capture business travelers on the heavily trafficked route.
JetBlue said it would move some of its LaGuardia-Florida flights to nearby Newark Liberty airport in order to free up take-off slots for the endeavor, now that the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has made it easier for airlines to grow at Newark. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Atlanta; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.