JetBlue adds premium class to Boston flights on corporate demand

June 23 JetBlue Airways Corp on Tuesday
said it will add its premium "Mint" class to transcontinental
flights from Boston, the first new city for a service that
JetBlue credits with helping it steal share from competitors.
JetBlue will offer Mint service, the airline's answer to
first and business class, on flights from Boston to San
Francisco starting March 2016 and to Los Angeles starting in the
fall of that year. On each route it will operate up to three
round-trips daily on Airbus Group SE A321 aircraft.
The move reflects the budget airline's plan to roll out Mint
to more cities since it entered the lucrative market for premium
travel a year ago, starting with Mint between New York and the
California hubs. JetBlue says it has won corporate customers in
part because its Mint seats, which recline fully into beds, are
priced below competitors' business-class fares.
"Corporate travel managers from companies that had never
been willing to talk to us before (are) calling us and saying,
'Can we talk to you guys about a deal?'" Marty St. George,
executive vice president for commercial and planning, said in an
interview.
St. George said JetBlue has raised Mint prices at least
twice because seats have sold out too fast, noting that higher
prices will keep more tickets available for last-minute
bookings.
Dave Clark, the airline's vice president for network
planning, said in an interview that JetBlue would consider
additional West Coast destinations for Mint but would stop short
of placing it on all transcontinental routes, which cannot
necessarily sustain demand for the premium seats.
"We'll grow this as much as we can," he said.
JetBlue also said it will operate an average of 118 daily
flights from Boston in January 2016, up from 111 a year earlier.
It also will start flying to Nashville for the first time, with
service from Boston and Fort Lauderdale beginning in the spring
of that year.
Clark said the New York-based airline's guidance for 7 to 9
percent capacity growth in 2015 remains unchanged.
JetBlue is the only major U.S. airline to forecast positive
unit revenue growth this quarter, which Clark attributed to
results from Mint, Fort Lauderdale and Boston, where it is the
largest carrier. He added that JetBlue has fed on incoming
traffic from international partners such as Emirates,
lining up schedules to connect with the airline.
