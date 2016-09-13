JetBlue CFO to retire after five years in role

Sept 13 JetBlue Airways Corp said on Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer Mark Powers would retire, effective Nov. 1.

Powers joined the budget airline in 2006 as treasurer and has been its CFO for the last five years.

He will be an adviser with the company for a year, JetBlue said in a statement.

Jim Leddy, senior vice president and treasurer, will be the CFO on an interim basis, subject to board approval at a meeting next week, the company said.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)