NEW YORK Jan 14 JetBlue Airways Corp's main website was down for at least some users Thursday afternoon as the low-cost airline said it was dealing with a power outage.

"We're experiencing intermittent network issues due to a data center power outage," the New York-based carrier said in a Twitter post, adding it was working to resolve the issue. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)