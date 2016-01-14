UPDATE 2-JetBlue restores booking but still recovering from outage

(Adds detail that website working, changes headline)
By Jeffrey Dastin
NEW YORK Jan 14 JetBlue Airways Corp
said it has restored online booking and check-in after a power
outage shut its main website for about two hours on Thursday,
raising concern about delayed flights.
A maintenance operation disrupted power at a data center run
by JetBlue's business partner Verizon Communications Inc,
the airline said in a statement, adding that this was not a
"cyber security issue."
Verizon has since restored power at the center, and
JetBlue's website is up for booking and check-in, the New
York-based airline said in a blog post at 2:30 PM ET (19:30
GMT).
However, JetBlue said it was "still experiencing system
issues" because of the outage.
JetBlue had 36 flight delays and four cancellations as of
3:00 p.m. EST (2000 GMT), according to flight tracking website
FlightAware.com.
The technical issue follows several high-profile computer
problems that U.S. airlines experienced in 2015, including a
router error at United Continental Holdings Inc and a
malfunctioning iPad application used by pilots at American
Airlines Group Inc.
Industry consultants say computer disruptions will have a
growing impact on airlines, and their passengers, as they
automate more operations, outfit their planes with Wi-Fi and
distribute boarding passes on smartphones.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; editing by Andrew Hay
and Alden Bentley)