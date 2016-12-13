UPDATE 1-JetBlue to double share buyback as checked bag fees boost revenue

(Adds capacity guidance, executive comment, bylines)
By Alana Wise and Jeffrey Dastin
NEW YORK Dec 13 JetBlue Airways Corp
on Tuesday said it was earning more from checked bag fees and
higher-priced fares than expected and plans to double the money
it will return to shareholders via stock buybacks.
The New York-based airline said new fares and fees for
add-ons it rolled out last year, including a $20 checked bag
charge for its lowest-fare customers, generated an expected $260
million in 2016, versus a prior forecast of $200 million.
As part of the windfall, the carrier is expanding its share
repurchase program to $500 million from $250 million through
2019.
JetBlue also said it planned to increase flight capacity
between 6.5 percent and 8.5 percent in 2017, down from growth of
between 8.5 percent and 9.0 percent in 2016.
"I think what we've been able to demonstrate ... is that we
are able to grow at a rate higher than the industry average and
also deliver (pre-tax profit) margins that are above industry
average," Chief Executive Officer Robin Hayes said in an
interview.
Shares were up 6 percent in afternoon trading, in part on
better-than-expected unit revenue guidance JetBlue reported on
Monday.
The company said it would generate up to $300 million in
annual cost savings by 2020, including up to $65 million from
evaluating suppliers and spending at airports and automating
more of the customer experience.
Staff, once constrained to stay behind a counter, will be
free to approach customers who need help most, interim Chief
Financial Officer Jim Leddy said in the same interview.
The change is not about headcount and will "not necessarily"
result in fewer hours or lower pay for employees, he said.
Cost savings also include about $20 million per year from
reviewing agreements with online travel agencies, JetBlue said.
"We're very frustrated there's just no way to get across the
real value of a JetBlue experience versus flying any of our
competitors," Marty St. George, JetBlue's executive vice
president of commercial and planning, said in the interview.
"Frankly, I think that getting back towards a direct model is
probably a better solution for us."
For months, airlines have tried to draw passengers back to
their home pages to upsell them with add-ons like extra legroom
or hotel stays. This effort has put airlines at odds with some
online travel agencies, which only display the base airfare, and
drawn ire from consumer advocates who say it hampers comparison
shopping and makes hiking prices easier.
