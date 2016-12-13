UPDATE 1-JetBlue to double share buyback as checked bag fees boost revenue

(Adds capacity guidance, executive comment, bylines)

By Alana Wise and Jeffrey Dastin

NEW YORK Dec 13 JetBlue Airways Corp on Tuesday said it was earning more from checked bag fees and higher-priced fares than expected and plans to double the money it will return to shareholders via stock buybacks.

The New York-based airline said new fares and fees for add-ons it rolled out last year, including a $20 checked bag charge for its lowest-fare customers, generated an expected $260 million in 2016, versus a prior forecast of $200 million.

As part of the windfall, the carrier is expanding its share repurchase program to $500 million from $250 million through 2019.

JetBlue also said it planned to increase flight capacity between 6.5 percent and 8.5 percent in 2017, down from growth of between 8.5 percent and 9.0 percent in 2016.

"I think what we've been able to demonstrate ... is that we are able to grow at a rate higher than the industry average and also deliver (pre-tax profit) margins that are above industry average," Chief Executive Officer Robin Hayes said in an interview.

Shares were up 6 percent in afternoon trading, in part on better-than-expected unit revenue guidance JetBlue reported on Monday.

The company said it would generate up to $300 million in annual cost savings by 2020, including up to $65 million from evaluating suppliers and spending at airports and automating more of the customer experience.

Staff, once constrained to stay behind a counter, will be free to approach customers who need help most, interim Chief Financial Officer Jim Leddy said in the same interview.

The change is not about headcount and will "not necessarily" result in fewer hours or lower pay for employees, he said.

Cost savings also include about $20 million per year from reviewing agreements with online travel agencies, JetBlue said.

"We're very frustrated there's just no way to get across the real value of a JetBlue experience versus flying any of our competitors," Marty St. George, JetBlue's executive vice president of commercial and planning, said in the interview. "Frankly, I think that getting back towards a direct model is probably a better solution for us."

For months, airlines have tried to draw passengers back to their home pages to upsell them with add-ons like extra legroom or hotel stays. This effort has put airlines at odds with some online travel agencies, which only display the base airfare, and drawn ire from consumer advocates who say it hampers comparison shopping and makes hiking prices easier. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin and Alana Wise in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby and Meredith Mazzilli)