UPDATE 2-JetBlue bucks airline industry outlook, sees strong demand

By Jeffrey Dastin
NEW YORK, July 28 JetBlue Airways Corp
on Tuesday forecast a potential rise in July unit revenue even
as competitors projected steep drops, profiting from new
premium-class seats while escaping capacity gluts in Dallas and
Chicago.
The New York-based airline expects that passenger revenue
per available seat mile, which measures sales relative to the
capacity and distance of flights, will stay flat or rise as much
as 1 percent in July from a year earlier. JetBlue did not share
its revenue outlook beyond the month, but analysts say the
forecast bodes well for the quarter.
"We're excited about what revenue trends look like this
summer," Marty St. George, JetBlue's executive vice president
for commercial and planning, said on an investor call.
The outlook reflects JetBlue's growth from new airfare
packages and premium-class seats, as well as relief that the
airline has minimal service to U.S. cities that are
oversaturated with flights.
JetBlue, the fifth-biggest U.S. airline, said it has won
corporate customers since introducing its "Mint" service in
2014, a lower-priced response to business class on other
carriers. It plans to grow Mint as much as possible, adding it
to Boston's transcontinental flights next year.
Early results from new ticket options rolled out last month,
which include a low-fare choice without a free checked bag, have
made JetBlue optimistic that it will hit its $65 million target
for the initiative this year, St. George said.
While a strong U.S. dollar and weak economies abroad have
hurt demand for larger U.S. airlines, JetBlue has escaped these
pressures because most of its customers are U.S.-based.
JetBlue has few flights to greater Dallas, hometown of
American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co
, or Chicago, the base of United Continental Holdings Inc
, where capacity has outpaced demand.
Low-cost rival Southwest expects passenger unit revenue will
fall just under 1 percent this quarter, while American has
forecast a drop of as much as 8 percent.
Southwest posted an operating profit margin of 22.5 percent last
quarter, compared to JetBlue's 17.5 percent.
JetBlue said Tuesday that the six cities it flies to most -
New York, Boston, greater Los Angeles, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale,
Florida and San Juan, Puerto Rico - had greater margins last
quarter than a year earlier.
JetBlue earned $152 million in the second quarter, up from
$61 million a year earlier, excluding the 2014 sale of its
LiveTV subsidiary. Its shares rose 2.6 percent on Nasdaq.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Bill Rigby)