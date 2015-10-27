UPDATE 3-JetBlue shares tumble, even as 3rd-qtr profit doubles

(Adds executive comment, forecasts for capacity, unit revenue
By Jeffrey Dastin
Oct 27 JetBlue Airways Corp said
Tuesday it will make less money per mile in October than it did
a year ago, sending its stock into a tailspin as investors
fretted that sales would slow after bucking industry declines.
Shares fell as much as 9 percent even as third-quarter
profit more than doubled from a year earlier to $198 million,
beating estimates. The stock had recovered by mid-afternoon, off
4.2 percent to about $25.
Most U.S. airline shares fell Tuesday, with Spirit Airlines
Inc dropping nearly 10 percent after warning that
margins would shrink in the fourth quarter as stiff competition
pushes down fares.
JetBlue has managed to avoid steep declines in unit revenue
because it has few flights to Dallas and Chicago, where capacity
has outpaced demand, unlike American Airlines Group Inc
and Spirit.
JetBlue also has won corporate customers since adding
first-class seats in 2014, offering prices below those of
rivals, and started charging lower-fare customers for a first
checked bag for bookings after June.
JetBlue expects to earn at least $80 million this year from
bag fees as well as tweaks to fees for reservation changes - up
from a target of $65 million.
Despite this, the U.S. airline reported passenger unit
revenue will fall about 2 percent in October before improving in
November and December. The measure, which compares sales to
capacity, fell 0.6 percent in the third quarter.
At Southwest Airlines Co, the measure fell 4 percent
in the third quarter.
"We don't believe that the revenue outperformance has
started to slow," JetBlue Chief Executive Officer Robin Hayes
told investors on a conference call.
Extra flight capacity has also contributed to the drop.
JetBlue said capacity in 2015 is expected to rise between
8.5 percent and 9.5 percent from a year ago versus a prior
outlook of a 7 percent to 9 percent increase. It cited fewer
canceled flights and adding service with first-class seats to
meet demand.
JetBlue expects "high single digit" capacity growth in 2016.
It said a new credit card agreement for frequent fliers with
Barclays Plc, to be announced early next year, could
boost revenue.
For the third quarter, JetBlue's pretax profit margin was
19.1 percent versus 8.6 percent a year earlier, largely from
lower fuel prices.
