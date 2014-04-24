版本:
JetBlue posts lower quarterly profit as expenses rise

April 24 JetBlue Airways reported a lower quarterly profit on Thursday as increases in salaries boosted operating expenses.

Net income came to $4 million, or one cent a share, for the first quarter, compared with $14 million, or 5 cents a share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta)
