UPDATE 2-JetBlue Airways sees drop in unit revenue ahead, shares fall

(Adds revenue forecast, company and analyst comments, changes
headline)
April 26 JetBlue Airways Corp said on
Tuesday that a key revenue measure would continue to decline in
the coming months, sending its shares down 3 percent even though
the carrier topped analysts' profit estimates for the first
quarter.
The U.S. budget airline said net income grew 45.6 percent
from a year ago to $199 million, or 59 cents per share. Analysts
on average were expecting 53 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
JetBlue said results benefited from newly introduced bag
fees and first-class seats, as well as cheaper fuel. It paid, on
average, $1.17 per gallon in the first quarter, down 43 percent
from a year ago, in part because it was not locked into losing
fuel hedges.
Sterne Agee CRT analyst Adam Hackel said the cost
performance exceeded expectations.
Still, investors focused on guidance that average fares per
mile were continuing to fall, renewing concerns that U.S.
airlines may have added more flights, exceeding traveler demand.
A closely watched measure called unit revenue - sales
measured against JetBlue's plane seats and mileage - fell 7
percent in the first quarter from a year ago, and will fall a
similar amount in the second quarter, Chief Financial Officer
Mark Powers said on an analyst call.
Low-cost rival Spirit Airlines Inc said earlier on
Tuesday that its unit revenue would drop in the second quarter
about as much as the 13.8 percent that it fell in the first
quarter.
JetBlue's forecast is also "consistent with the 'no
sequential improvement' guides from (American Airlines Group Inc
) and (United Continental Holdings Inc ). Why the
market opted to treat this as new and/or shocking is unclear to
us," JPMorgan analyst Jamie Baker said in a research note.
Robin Hayes, JetBlue's CEO, said on the analyst call that
the airline would slow its flight capacity growth in the second
half of 2016 to boost unit revenue.
However, he cautioned that the airline would not take
actions to turn around the measure at the cost of worse profit
margins.
Corporate travel demand for all U.S. airlines has fallen
slightly, but JetBlue has increased its share of the market,
Executive Vice President for Commercial and Planning Marty St.
George said on the call.
JetBlue also said its unit costs will increase only up to
1.5 percent this year, shaving earlier guidance of a possibly 2
percent rise.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Alan Crosby)