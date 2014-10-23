JetBlue Airways quarterly profit rises 11 pct

Oct 23 JetBlue Airways Corp reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly profit, as it flew fuller planes.

The company's net profit rose to $79 million, or 24 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $71 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose 6 percent to $1.53 billion.

JetBlue's load factor, a key indicator of capacity, rose to 86.2 percent from 85 percent, the company said. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)