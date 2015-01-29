版本:
JetBlue Airways profit rises 87 pct

Jan 29 JetBlue Airways reported an 87 percent rise in quarterly profit as it flew more passengers and benefitted from lower fuel prices.

Revenue passenger miles (RPM), a metric of an airline's passenger traffic, rose 8.5 percent in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Average fuel cost per gallon fell to $2.70 from $3.10 a year earlier.

Net profit increased to $88 million, or 26 cents per share, from $47 million, or 14 cents per share.

Total operating revenue grew 5.9 percent to $1.4 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
