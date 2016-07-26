UPDATE 2-JetBlue's profit beats; expects Q3 capacity to rise

(Adds details, shares)
July 26 JetBlue Airways Corp's
quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates as the U.S. budget
airline continued to benefit from lower fuel costs, and the
company said it expects capacity to increase in the current
quarter.
Shares of the New York-based carrier, which also said it
planned to expand its "Mint" service by purchasing 30 aircraft,
were up 1.3 percent in morning trading.
JetBlue said the new A321 aircraft from Airbus will
help strengthen its position in transcontinental markets.
"(The new order) provides ability to start flights to Europe
from other East Coast-focus cities, should we choose to do so,"
Chief Executive Robin Hayes said on a post-earnings call with
analysts.
The airline has won corporate customers since introducing
its "Mint" service in 2014, a lower-priced response to business
class on other carriers.
Capacity is expected to increase between 5.5 percent and 7.5
percent in the third quarter, the company said.
The company said it paid $1.43 per gallon on average in the
quarter, down 33 percent from a year earlier.
However, revenue per available seat mile, a closely watched
measure that compares sales to flight capacity, fell 8.2
percent.
The carrier's net income rose 18.4 percent to $180 million,
or 53 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30,
beating the average analyst estimate of 49 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Up to Monday's close of $17.28, the company's shares had
fallen about 24 percent this year.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila)